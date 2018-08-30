Cooler weather for Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Highs in the Las Vegas Valley will fall below 100 over the Labor Day weekend thanks to a cooling trend at the end of the week.

Visitors walk around Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @dreacornejo

The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 103 degrees for Thursday with breezy afternoon winds that could gust up to 25 mph.

Friday’s high will drop to 102 with a morning low near 81, and Saturday should start out with a morning low near 79 before the high reaches 101.

Sunday should drop out of the triple digits with a high near 99, and Labor Day will be mostly sunny and calm with a high of 96, the weather service said.

