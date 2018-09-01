Double-digit highs expected in Las Vegas Valley next week

The Las Vegas Valley’s five-day weather forecast includes mostly sunny skies and near-normal high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Imani Curtis, middle, and Neriah Robertson cool off at Lorenzi Park on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

“We’re on a good trend,” meteorologist Kate Guillet said of the valley’s anticipated series of double-digit highs.

After Saturday’s expected high of 101 degrees, temperatures will be near 98 degrees Sunday through Wednesday. Morning lows during that period will be around 78 degrees, the weather service said.

Temperatures for this time of year are typically a 99-degree high paired with lows near 77.

Skies will be mostly sunny through Wednesday, although some clouds are expected to move through the valley Monday before skies “go back to being sunny,” Guillet said.

There will be a potential for showers over the Spring Mountains through Wednesday, according to the weather service, but the valley will remain dry.

