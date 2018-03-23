Dry, clear weather expected over weekend in Las Vegas Valley

High of 71 on Friday will be followed by cooler temperatures, breezy conditions into early next week, the National Weather Service says.

Breezy and dry conditions are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s high of around 71 degrees will be accompanied by mostly sunny skies.

“It will be a little breezy today, between 10 to 20 mph, with stronger winds picking up in the afternoon,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

On Saturday, temperatures will top out at 68, with breeziness between 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 25 to 35 mph, the weather service said.

Sunday will be cooler, with a high of 62 degrees, “in response to a cold front that will sweep through,” Boothe said.

Winds will calm a bit Sunday, with breezes of between 15 to 25 mph. “That will linger pretty much through Tuesday,” Boothe said of the winds.

