Dry cold front expected to move into Las Vegas Valley

Pleasant conditions with high temperatures in the upper 80s are forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2019, according to the National Weather Service. Winds will increase up to 30 mph Thursday as a dry cold front moves into the region. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Thursday’s expected windy conditions are forecast to bring temperatures back down to around normal by the end of the week.

Wednesday saw a high of 87, more than five degrees above the normal high for this time of year of 81, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday is expected to see a high of 86 as a dry cold front moves into the region, bringing wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, the weather service said.

Winds are set to decrease before the weekend. High temperatures are expected to drop to about 77 on Friday, 80 on Saturday, 74 on Sunday and 77 on Monday.

The overnight lows will be in the low 60s before dropping to the mid- to low 50s later in the week, according to the weather service.

