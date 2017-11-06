Dry week, with highs in the low 70s, expected in Las Vegas

Highs near 71 degrees were forecast Monday through Wednesday, and the overnight low on Wednesday could dip below 50 for the first time this season, National Weather Service says.

Las Vegas Strip visitors.

The Las Vegas Valley will see a dry and mostly sunny week, the National Weather Service said.

The last of the weekend cloud cover was expected to blow out on Monday.

“The low is (forecast at) 48 degrees,” meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. “We’re cutting it close, but it could happen.”

Thursday and Friday will reach 74 and 73, respectively, the weather service said. Breezes between 15 to 25 mph are also expected throughout the day Friday.

