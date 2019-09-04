Excessive heat warning includes Las Vegas, Colorado River Valley

An excessive heat warning has again been issued for the Las Vegas Valley from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, for the Las Vegas Valley. The high temperature will reach 105 to 109. A similar warning continues for the Colorado River Valley, according to the National Weather Service. The high in Laughlin and Bullhead City, Ariz., may reach 115. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Las Vegas Valley from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

High temperatures across the valley will range from 105 to 109 degrees through the afternoon.

“Tuesday just got a bit hotter than we expected (106) so we issued the warning for just Wednesday,” said meteorologist Chris Outler of the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

The overnight lows this week will be right around 80 degrees.

The Colorado River Valley’s excessive heat warning continues with highs from 110 to 115 degrees in Laughlin and Bullhead City, Ariz.

Heat illnesses are possible and precautions should be taken, including staying hydrated, spending the hottest part of the day indoors if possible and staying in an air conditioned environment.

In Las Vegas, there is a 10 percent chance of rain activity that will increase to 20 percent on Thursday.

“Thursday is really the day to watch for rain,” Outler said. “We may have some morning showers with a chance in the afternoon as well.”

The forecast high for Thursday is 103 with the same for Friday.

A trend toward fall temperatures will come as early as Sunday, Outler said.

“We should finally have highs that are in the mid-90s instead of triple digits,” he said.

August finished as the second hottest August on record with an average temperature (the daily high and low each day) of 94.3 degrees, just 0.1 degree under last August at 94.4 degrees.

The normal August average temperature for Las Vegas is 90.6.