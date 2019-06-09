Excessive heat watch coming to Las Vegas Valley this week
The weather service has issued an excessive heat watch that will go into effect Tuesday at 10 a.m. and will last through 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The Las Vegas Valley is heading into a heat wave this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunday will be warm and windy with a high near 94 degrees, the weather service said. Winds should stay in the 10-15 mph range but could gust over 20 mph.
Winds will die down Monday as the high rises to about 99 with a morning low of 74.
The weather service has issued an excessive heat watch that will go into effect Tuesday at 10 a.m. and will last through 8 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday’s forecast high will shoot up 105 and Wednesday’s high should reach about 107, the weather service said.
The valley will cool slightly in the second half of the week, with a forecast high near 104 on Thursday and 101 by Friday, the weather service said.
Temperatures should return to the upper 90s over the weekend.
