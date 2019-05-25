Expect a breezy start to Las Vegas holiday weekend

Saturday will have afternoon winds around 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts up to 20, meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

A warm, slightly breezy Saturday is in store for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will have afternoon winds around 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts up to 20, meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

A high of 83 degrees is expected.

Sunday will bring increasing cloud coverage and gusts up to 20 mph, Steele said. A high of 74 degrees and a 30 percent chance for rain is forecast Sunday night.

By Monday, rain chances and wind will dwindle down, he said. A high of 72 degrees and mostly sunny skies is projected.

Tuesday and Wednesday have expected highs of 82 and 85 degrees, respectively, with clear and sunny skies, according to the weather service.