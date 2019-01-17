Flooding closes Red Rock Canyon’s scenic loop on Thursday

One more day of wet weather stands between the Las Vegas Valley and a rain reprieve, according to the National Weather Service.

Carolyn Crawley holds an umbrella as she prepares to cross Stewart Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A pedestrian walks along Las Vegas Boulevard on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, in downtown. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A rainbow seen from Sunset Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South in southern Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

On-and-off showers were expected Thursday, but chances of rain decline to about 20 percent overnight and most of the rain should fall before midnight, weather service meteorologist Ashley Wolf said. Dry conditions are forecast through the weekend.

“This is kind of the last wave of rain that we’ll get through the beginning of next week at least,” Wolf said.

The scenic loop at Red Rock National Conservation Area was closed Thursday afternoon due to flooding, the area’s social media account posted, adding that the loop would only reopen Thursday when the water recedes.

There is some flooding across Hwy. 159 through Red Rock Canyon, but not enough to close the road. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/4bZd9gqUFG — Kevin M. Cannon (@kmcannonphoto) January 17, 2019

Thursday’s high is forecast at 63 degrees with an overnight low of 46. Friday’s high is expected at 60, followed by steady temperatures through the weekend, with highs and lows of 63 and 44 both days, Wolf said.

The slightly above-average temperatures — the typical high for this time of year is about 58 degrees — should be paired with partly cloudy skies, she said. Winds could blow between 15 and 20 mph Thursday night, but “after that winds aren’t really an issue” through Tuesday, Wolf said.

“Not a bad weekend at all,” she added.

By the beginning of next week, temperatures will drop to near normal. Monday has a forecast high of 59 and Tuesday’s is expected to be 57.

