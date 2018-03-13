Gusty winds, cooler temps heading to Las Vegas Valley

There’s one more warm day left before an incoming storm system brings high winds and falling temperatures to the Las Vegas Valley.

Winds are expected to pick up in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday afternoon. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

There’s one more warm day left before an incoming storm system brings high winds and falling temperatures to the Las Vegas Valley.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Winds will start to pick up to 15-20 mph in the afternoon and will stick around through the night.

The weather service has issued a wind advisory for Wednesday starting at 11 a.m. Winds between 25 and 30 mph are forecast through 11 p.m., and some parts of the valley could see blowing dust and gusts up to 50 mph.

Temperatures will fall through the end of the week, starting with a 69-degree high on Wednesday.

Thursday’s high is expected to be 63 degrees with breezy 10-15 mph winds, the weather service said. Friday’s forecast has a high that should stay near 64 degrees. Temperatures are forecast to be slightly lower over the weekend.

The valley probably won’t see any precipitation as the storm system passes over, but there’s a chance for rain or snow in the mountains this week, the weather service said.

There’s a slight chance for rainfall over the valley on Friday night, the weather service said, but the best bet for rain will be on Saturday.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.