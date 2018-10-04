Gusty winds expected Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

The first of a series of incoming storm system brought drizzles over the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, but the rest of the week should stay dry.

Gusty winds are expected around the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The first of a series of incoming storm system brought drizzles over the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, but the rest of the week should stay dry.

Some parts of the valley saw up to a quarter-inch of rain Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Rain fell in scattered showers across the valley, from Summerlin to Henderson.

Now that the rain is gone, gusty winds will pick up Thursday afternoon and stick around through the weekend, the weather service said.

Thursday’s high should reach 89 degrees, with winds gusting up to 25 mph in some parts of the valley. Friday will stay dry with a high near 84 and a morning low of 65, the weather service said.

Rain could return over the weekend as another storm system passes over the valley, the weather service said, with a 20 percent chance for rain on Saturday and Sunday.

That storm system will drive down temperatures in the valley. Saturday and Sunday should see highs in the mid-70s, nearly 10 degrees below the average high for this time of year.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.