High chance of rain, heavy gusts in forecast for Las Vegas

A few drops of rain fell on the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, and Thursday should see a higher chance for showers, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is expected in the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday into Thursday. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Winds will pick up overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and the valley could gusts up to 30 mph by morning, the weather service said. Southern and western parts of the valley could see gusts up to 35 mph.

The forecast high for Thursday is 70 degrees, with a 60 percent chance for rain, decreasing to about 30 percent by Thursday night.

Friday should be sunny with a high near 71. Highs over the weekend will be 68 on Saturday and 64 on Sunday, the weather service said.

