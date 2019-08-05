109°F
High of 113 degrees makes Monday the hottest day of 2019

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2019 - 9:22 am
 
Updated August 5, 2019 - 4:27 pm

The high temperature in Las Vegas reached 113 degrees on Monday, tying the record high for the date and becoming the hottest day of 2019.

The mark was surpassed at 3:22 p.m. The last time the Las Vegas Valley was this hot on Aug. 5 was in 1969.

But relief is on the way.

An excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service, which went into effect Saturday, will end Monday at 8 p.m. The overnight low will dip to 87.

Moisture will enter the valley starting Tuesday, which has a forecast high of 106, although showers are not likely that day.

“We can’t rule out the possibility of a sprinkle, but the moisture might lead to more down the road Wednesday and Thursday,” said meteorologist Trevor Boucher, noting both days will see a 20 percent chance for isolated thunderstorms before drier air returns through the weekend.

Highs near 103 are expected Wednesday through Friday, with overnight lows in the lower 80s, according to the weather service. The normal high for this time of year is around 104 degrees.

Meanwhile, gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoons are expected each day Monday through Thursday.

