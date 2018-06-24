High temperatures, clear skies in Las Vegas Valley forecast

Above-average temperatures are in store for the Las Vegas Valley throughout the workweek, according to the National Weather Service.

People cool off on a water mister outside the Hexx Kitchen and Bar on the Strip in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 21, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The normal high this time of year is 101 degrees. Monday shows a forecast high of 107, followed by a 109-degree high on Tuesday. The high will return to 107 on Wednesday, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will continue to drop as the weekend approaches with highs of 105 and 102 on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Skies will be clear, and the valley will be dry throughout the forecast.

Light winds will hit the valley Monday and Tuesday. Breezes will pick up Wednesday with sustained winds between 10 and 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Winds will get stronger Thursday with gusts up to 30 mph. Sustained winds between 10 and 15 mph will return Friday with possibles gusts of 25 mph, according to the weather service.