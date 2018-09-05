High temps in Las Vegas Valley returning to triple digits

Temperatures will continue to rise in the Las Vegas Valley as the weekend approaches, the National Weather Service said.

Clouds form above the Stratosphere tower on the Las Vegas Strip. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Temperatures will continue to rise in the Las Vegas Valley as the weekend approaches, the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday’s high reached 98 degrees, but temperatures are expected to return to triple digits Thursday with mostly clear skies and a high of 100.

Temperatures will continue to rise Friday and Saturday with highs of 103 and 106, respectively. Sunday’s forecast high will dip to 105, the weather service said.

The normal high this time of year is in the mid- to upper-90s, according to the weather service.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.