Weather

High temps in Las Vegas Valley returning to triple digits

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2018 - 9:18 am
 
Updated September 5, 2018 - 9:33 pm

Temperatures will continue to rise in the Las Vegas Valley as the weekend approaches, the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday’s high reached 98 degrees, but temperatures are expected to return to triple digits Thursday with mostly clear skies and a high of 100.

Temperatures will continue to rise Friday and Saturday with highs of 103 and 106, respectively. Sunday’s forecast high will dip to 105, the weather service said.

The normal high this time of year is in the mid- to upper-90s, according to the weather service.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Weather
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Weather Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like