High wind watch in Las Vegas Sunday with up to 50 mph winds

Las Vegans should brace themselves for a windy week ahead, according to the National Weather Service.

After temperatures climb to 62 degrees in the afternoon Saturday, the valley will see partly cloudy weather Sunday, with temperatures near 64 degrees. Strong winds will begin to pick up Sunday night, according to meteorologist Andy Gorlow.

The weather service has issued a high wind watch starting Sunday evening that expected to remain in effect through late Monday morning. A high wind watch means that gusts could blow up to 58 mph.

Starting after sunset Sunday, winds will begin blowing 30 to 40 mph, with gusts near 50 mph, Gorlow said Saturday. Although the highest wind speeds will be on the west side of the valley, no one in Las Vegas is immune, he said.

Temperatures overnight Sunday will dip to 46 degrees, and conditions will be sunny on Monday, Gorlow said. Winds are expected to slow by noon Monday, and temperatures Monday afternoon will reach 58 degrees.

A cold front moving in behind the wind system will drag the high temperature Tuesday down to 55 degrees, with temperatures falling near 38 degrees at night, Gorlow said.

Although winds should slow after Monday morning, they won’t die off altogether.

“It’s gonna be a windy week,” Gorlow said Saturday.

Winds will persist through at least Thursday, with breezes Tuesday and Wednesday blowing 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, and breezes Thursday 10-20 mph, he said.

The weather service expects temperatures Wednesday to reach 58 degrees, and they should warm t0 61 degrees Thursday afternoon.

