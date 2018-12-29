High winds ‘a concern’ on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas

Wind speeds on New Year’s Eve could gust up to 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

New Year’s fireworks are seen along the Las Vegas Strip from the top of the Trump International, ringing in the entrance of 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A cold front sweeping the valley Monday morning is expected to bring wind gusts and a 10 percent chance for rain showers and light snow flurries in some parts of the valley. Winds gusting up to 20 mph will stick around until at least New Year’s Day, but should taper off by early Wednesday, the weather service said.

“That’s a concern,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said of the winds expected during the midnight fireworks show on the Strip. “It’ll be definitely something to watch.”

Saturday will reach 50 degrees, followed by a 55-degree high on Sunday. It will be 50 degrees outside during the day on Monday, but will dip to around 36 nearing midnight celebrations, the weather service said.

The new year will kick off with a high of 48 and 53, respectively, on Tuesday and Wednesday. But as winds calm, the temperatures behind the cold front could prompt a hard freeze watch in the valley.

Overnight lows on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be in the lower 30s, but at times could be in the upper 20s in parts of the valley, the weather service said.

“We’re not quite there yet but there’s potential for some impact across the valley,” Boothe said.

