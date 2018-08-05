Higher temps bring heat watch back to Las Vegas Valley

Smoke from fires in California will continue to clog the Las Vegas Valley skies as a heat watch goes into effect this week, the National Weather Service said.

Reid Gunn, 6, rides down a slide at Sunrise Park in Las Vegas. An excessive heat watch will be in effect Monday through Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The fires will cause smoke to drift into the valley Sunday and Monday, said meteorologist Todd Lericos.

Clark County issued an air quality advisory in effect through Sunday due to the smoke and high ozone levels.

An excessive-heat watch goes in effect Monday and continues through Wednesday, Lericos said.

Sunday’s high should reach 108 degrees, and temperatures will climb to 109 on Monday and 110 on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s expected high is 112, while Thursday and Friday will see temperatures at 109 and 108, respectively.

Cooling stations will be available throughout the valley during the excessive heat watch.

Lericos said it’s not likely the valley will see any precipitation early in the week.

“Our next chance for precipitation is going to be later in the week,” he said.

