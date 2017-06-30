ad-fullscreen
Hot and sunny through July 4th holiday in Las Vegas Valley

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2017 - 7:41 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley’s temperatures will remain in the low hundreds through the weekend and the Fourth of July, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s high should be 108 degrees, with Saturday reaching 109 degrees, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said.

Sunday’s high is forecast for 105 degrees and Monday at 106 degrees.

The holiday on Tuesday is expected to be hot and sunny with a high of 107 degrees.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.

 

