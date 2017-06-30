Hot and sunny through July 4th holiday in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley’s temperatures will remain in the low hundreds through the weekend and the Fourth of July, according to the National Weather Service.

Pedestrians cool off on water misters along the Las Vegas Strip. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Friday’s high should be 108 degrees, with Saturday reaching 109 degrees, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said.

Sunday’s high is forecast for 105 degrees and Monday at 106 degrees.

The holiday on Tuesday is expected to be hot and sunny with a high of 107 degrees.

