Hot, dry weekend before storms return to Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley can expect a warm and dry weekend, but thunderstorms are possible at the beginning of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be hot and dry for the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley with storms possible at the beginning of the week. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Saturday will be sunny with a forecast high of 107 degrees, with Sunday’s high increasing to 108 degrees, according to meteorologist Kate Guillet.

Monday and Tuesday have about a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Monday should reach a high of 101 degrees, and Tuesday’s high will drop to 96 degrees.

The chances of thunderstorms will end Wednesday, which will have a high of 100 degrees.

The rest of the week is expected to be dry, with Thursday’s forecast high at 104 degrees and Friday 106 degrees.

