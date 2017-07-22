Hot, dry weekend before storms return to Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley can expect a warm and dry weekend, but thunderstorms are possible at the beginning of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday will be sunny with a forecast high of 107 degrees, with Sunday’s high increasing to 108 degrees, according to meteorologist Kate Guillet.
Monday and Tuesday have about a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Monday should reach a high of 101 degrees, and Tuesday’s high will drop to 96 degrees.
The chances of thunderstorms will end Wednesday, which will have a high of 100 degrees.
The rest of the week is expected to be dry, with Thursday’s forecast high at 104 degrees and Friday 106 degrees.
