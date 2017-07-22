ad-fullscreen
Weather

Hot, dry weekend before storms return to Las Vegas Valley

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2017 - 8:42 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley can expect a warm and dry weekend, but thunderstorms are possible at the beginning of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will be sunny with a forecast high of 107 degrees, with Sunday’s high increasing to 108 degrees, according to meteorologist Kate Guillet.

Monday and Tuesday have about a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Monday should reach a high of 101 degrees, and Tuesday’s high will drop to 96 degrees.

The chances of thunderstorms will end Wednesday, which will have a high of 100 degrees.

The rest of the week is expected to be dry, with Thursday’s forecast high at 104 degrees and Friday 106 degrees.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.

