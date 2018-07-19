Hotter temperatures coming to Las Vegas Valley

There’s still a slight chance the Las Vegas Valley will see thunderstorms at the end of the week, but dangerously high temperatures lie ahead as that monsoon moisture moves on.

Joyce Henry, left, and her daughter Ericka of Las Vegas hold umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun as they walk along East Lake Mead Boulevard. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Thursday and Friday have about a 10 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, and that chance will drop below 10 percent during the weekend.

Thursday’s high should be 106 degrees, the weather service said, and Friday should see a high near 107. The valley will stay humid for the next few days thanks to a high-pressure system keeping moisture trapped above the city.

That humidity will keep temperatures high overnight and into the early mornings, with morning lows in the upper 80s and low 90s through the weekend and into next week, the weather service said.

Saturday and Sunday will see highs near 107, and Monday’s high will rise to about 109 as the valley dries out.

The weather service has issued an excessive heat watch for next week with highs near 112 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Normal highs for this time of year are typically around 105, the weather service said.

