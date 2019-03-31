Las Vegas can expect warm, dry week

Las Vegas Valley will have warm temperatures with some breeze this week. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley should expect a warmer-than-typical week, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs during the week will be above average at 77 on Monday, 80 on Tuesday, 78 on Wednesday, 80 on Thursday and 80 on Friday, the weather service said.

The average high temperature for this time of year in the valley is about 74 degrees, the weather service said.

Winds Tuesday should hover between 13 and 18 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. No rain is expected in the valley this week, meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

“It’s pretty quiet, for the valley at least,” she said.

Overnight lows will remain between 55 and 60 during the week.

