Las Vegas can expect warm week with slight breeze

Las Vegas Valley will have warm temperatures with some breeze this week. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley should expect a warm and slightly breezy week, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday should see a high of 73 degrees with winds around 10 to 15 mph, and gusts up to 20 mph, later in the afternoon, meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

Highs the rest of the week will be above average at 78 on Monday, 80 on Tuesday, 78 on Wednesday, 80 on Thursday and 79 on Friday, she said.

The average temperature for this time of year in the valley is about 74 degrees, the weather service said.

Wind speeds will fluctuate throughout the week, at 10 mph or less on Monday, followed by wind speeds of about 20 mph along with gusts up to 30 mph on Tuesday. Wednesday should also see winds about 10 mph or less, before the breeze returns Thursday around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

No rain is expected in the valley this week, Guillet said.

“It’s pretty quiet, for the valley at least,” she said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newbegr on Twitter.