Las Vegas highs will dip below triple digits for weekend

Highs are expected to settle into the mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday, accompanied by breezes that should lessen heading into next week, the National Weather Service said.

Visitors walk around Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area near Las Vegas. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @dreacornejo

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will dip below triple digits this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will be the hottest day, with high temperatures hitting 101 degrees, but highs will settle into the mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday, the weather service said. Winds will be breezy during the weekend, but should lessen heading into next week.

Friday started off sunny, but “some extra clouds” were expected during the day, said meteorologist Kate Guillet. Winds of around 20 mph were likely to gust up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

The valley will be under a Red Flag fire danger warning from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, the weather service said.

Overnight temperatures were expected to drop to 76.

Once the clouds clear out, sunny weather is forecast through Tuesday, with high temperatures reaching 95 on Saturday and 93 on Sunday. Winds on Saturday should be in the 10 to 15 mph range, with gusts up to 25 mph.

There is a 10 percent chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.

Highs of 93 and 97 are forecast for Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Overnight lows should hover in the low to mid-70s throughout the period, the weather service said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.