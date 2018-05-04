Las Vegas may see year’s first triple-digit high this weekend

Saturday’s high is forecast at 93 degrees and Sunday’s at 100. The valley will see highs in the upper 90s and 100s all through next week, the National Weather Service said.

Warm weather greets people as they stand in line to take a photo with the iconic Las Vegas sign on Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Spring weather was fun while it lasted, but the Las Vegas Valley’s first summery 100-degree high of the year is just around the corner.

The National Weather Service predicts Sunday’s high will reach 100, making it the hottest day of the year so far. The earliest the valley has hit the century mark was May 1 in 1947.

Friday’s forecast high is 87, the weather service said, with sunny skies and light winds through the day.

Temperatures will climb into the 90s, with Saturday’s high forecast at 93 after a morning low near 68. After Sunday’s high of 100, the valley will see highs in the upper 90s and 100s all through next week, the weather service said.

Monday’s forecast high is 99, and Tuesday’s high could creep back up to 100 again, according to the weather service. While high temperatures next week will come close to meeting records for the dates, they are expected to fall a few degrees shy.

