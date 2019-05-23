Las Vegas’ odd 2019 weather lingers with record-low high temp

Las Vegas has seen some strange weather so far in 2019, with unusually cool, wet conditions that set records and helped reduce water use.

Aerial photo of Summerlin homes after a winter storm dropped a blanket of snow on the west Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, February 21, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Janie Mott, 4, of Las Vegas, plays at the Skye Canyon Park in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A snowman is capped with a traffic cone at the entrance at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas experienced its most significant snowfall in over 10 years. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

Ellie Prindle, 10, a fifth-grader at Givens Elementary School, makes a snowman Sunday night, Feb.17, 2019, at Fox Hill Park in Summerlin. (Marian Green/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

JOHN GURZINSKI/LAS VEGAS REVIEW JOURNAL NEWS----People wait for a bus as falling snow covers the Luxor Hotel on the Las Vegas strip Wednesday Dec. 17, 2008. JOHN GURZINSKI/LAS VEGAS REVIEW JOURNAL NEWS----People wait for a bus as falling snow covers the Luxor Hotel on the Las Vegas strip Wednesday Dec. 17, 2008.

RJ FILE*** JOHN GURZINSKI/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Three young ladies, who stopped by the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada" sign, have their picture taken during a snow shower on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2008. The storm pushed Las Vegas into the record books for the most snowfall in the month of December in the city. JOHN GURZINSKI/LAS VEGAS REVIEW JOURNAL NEWS----People crowded the welcome sign on the Las Vegas strip to take photos as snow fell in Las Vegas Wednesday Dec. 17, 2008.

RJ FILE*** JOHN GURZINSKI/LAS VEGAS REVIEW JOURNAL The spotlight atop the Luxor hotel-casino illuminates falling snow on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2008. The storm pushed Las Vegas into the record books for the most snowfall ever received in the city for the month of December. JOHN GURZINSKI/LAS VEGAS REVIEW JOURNAL NEWS----The Luxor Hotel beam illuminates snow as it falls Wednesday Dec. 17, 2008

People take photos at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the Strip Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Arisa Pinitratthapol, holding umbrella, and Greg Ow, of Los Angeles, get their photo taken by Rinada Areepong of Thailand at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the Strip Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People take photos at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the Strip Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People line up to take photos at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the Strip Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Monique Charland, 74, left, and her daughter Dominique Forget, 49, of Canada get their photo taken at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the Strip Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Michel Zarroue and his wife Mieke Zarroue of the Netherlands get their photo taken by Monique Charland, 74, left, as her daughter Dominique Forget, 49, both of Canada, looks on at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the Strip Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A view from Henderson of the Strip with cloud cover, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. There are chances of rain Wednesday and Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A view from Henderson of the north end of the Strip and downtown with cloud cover, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. There are chances of rain Wednesday and Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A view from Henderson of the Strip with cloud cover, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. There are chances of rain Wednesday and Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Five days of snow in February. A week in late May with lows in the 50s. A year’s worth of rain in five months.

Go home, Mother Nature. You’re drunk.

Las Vegas has seen some strange weather so far in 2019, with colder, wetter conditions than people are used to in one of North America’s hottest, driest cities.

“It’s definitely been a little peculiar,” said meteorologist Chris Outler from the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. “We’ve had a lot of rain events, and it’s been cooler than normal.”

That pattern continued this week, with daily average temperatures 8 to 15 degrees below normal and three more days of rain at the valley’s official weather station at McCarran International Airport.

The average high for May 22 in Las Vegas is 91 degrees. On Wednesday we topped out at 67, 7 degrees cooler than the previous record low high temperature for the date.

The average low temperature for May 22 is 67.

The average annual rainfall in Las Vegas is 4.19 inches. We pushed past that total on May 9.

Then there was the snow, which punctuated the fifth wettest February on record and the coldest February Las Vegas has seen since 1985.

Outler said the flakes that fell on McCarran on Feb. 10 marked the first snow at the airport since December 2008, and it was only the beginning. More of the white stuff fell on Feb. 17, 18, 20 and 21, a new record for snow days in the month of February.

The weather is being credited at least in part for a sharp decrease in water consumption during the first quarter of 2019.

Colby Pellegrino, director of water resources for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, said the community used about 20 percent less water from January through March than it did during the same three months in 2018.

That’s a significant change, she said, but it came during the time of year when water demand is already at its lowest.

The authority recently rolled out a more aggressive advertising effort to remind residents to follow seasonal watering restrictions and shut off their irrigation systems when it rains. The campaign includes radio, television and internet spots and postcards mailed to homes valleywide. One of the new ads features Vegas Golden Knights tough guy Ryan Reaves cheerfully slamming irresponsible water users into walls and through windows.

“It’s all part of a strategy to double down on conservation right now,” Pellegrino said.

The effort appears to be paying off.

As of Tuesday, the Las Vegas Valley Water District had seen a 6 percent drop in water deliveries over the same period last year. District spokesman Bronson Mack said the weather and the renewed public outreach are the obvious reasons why.

“While we are in summer watering schedule, many homeowners have not yet increased their watering to six days. Much like me, they are still watering only three days or less,” Mack said in an email. “Couple that with the fact evaporative cooling systems throughout the valley aren’t having to run as long or as hard, (and) community water use is down.”

Of course, none of the weird weather so far can be used to predict what we might see during the rest of 2019.

There’s no telling what the future will bring, though Outler said the outlook for Las Vegas from the weather service’s Climate Prediction Center calls for a warmer than usual summer, with a slight chance of wetter than normal conditions throughout the rest of the year.

Outler said there is one thing we can already definitively say about 2019: “If it doesn’t rain another drop, we’ll still be above average for the year,” he said. “You can rest easy there.”

Contact Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @RefriedBrean on Twitter.