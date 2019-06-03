Las Vegas should cool slightly after hitting triple digits midweek

The first triple-digit high of the year in the Las Vegas Valley is quickly approaching, but temperatures are expected to drop after the valley hits 100 degrees.

Visitors walk around Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @dreacornejo

The weather service said highs will rise over the next few days before hitting the century mark.

Monday’s forecast high is 93 degrees, with Tuesday’s temperatures expected to top out at 98. Wednesday is likely to serve up the first triple-digit temperature of the year, with a high of 101 forecast, the weather service said.

Temperatures will begin to edge lower on Thursday, with a high of 100 expected, before dipping to 95 on Friday.

Overnight lows throughout the period will range from the low to upper 70s, the weather service said.

