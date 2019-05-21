60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Weather

Las Vegas temps to drop even more as windy week continues

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2019 - 5:38 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley will experience a drop in temperatures, wind and possible rain this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong winds are expected Tuesday, with gusts around 35 mph, meteorologist Clay Morgan said. Tuesday has a forecast high of 75 degrees.

The valley has a 20 percent chance for rain Tuesday night, leading into a 30 percent chance for rain Wednesday, Morgan said.

Wednesday will see temperatures nearly 25 degrees below normal, with a high of 66 degrees, Morgan said. Wednesday’s high is anticipated to break the record for the coldest high temperature on May 22, which is 73 degrees.

By Thursday, clouds should break up and no rain is expected, though winds will return with gusts around 35 mph.

Friday and Saturday will warm up with highs of 78 and 84 degrees, respectively, with sunny skies, Morgan said.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0256. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST