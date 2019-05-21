Las Vegas temps to drop even more as windy week continues

The Las Vegas Valley will experience a drop in temperatures, wind and possible rain this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusty winds and temperatures about 25 degrees below normal will continue Tuesday and Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Strong winds are expected Tuesday, with gusts around 35 mph, meteorologist Clay Morgan said. Tuesday has a forecast high of 75 degrees.

The valley has a 20 percent chance for rain Tuesday night, leading into a 30 percent chance for rain Wednesday, Morgan said.

Wednesday will see temperatures nearly 25 degrees below normal, with a high of 66 degrees, Morgan said. Wednesday’s high is anticipated to break the record for the coldest high temperature on May 22, which is 73 degrees.

By Thursday, clouds should break up and no rain is expected, though winds will return with gusts around 35 mph.

Friday and Saturday will warm up with highs of 78 and 84 degrees, respectively, with sunny skies, Morgan said.