Las Vegas under excessive heat warning through Monday

Las Vegas is under an excessive heat warning through Monday as temperatures are expected to hit 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas sits in an excessive heat warning through Monday with temperatures expected in the lower 110s, according to the National Weather Service. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)

Las Vegas is under an excessive heat warning through Monday as temperatures are expected to hit 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat warning was issued for most of Clark County, including the Las Vegas Valley, Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and Indian Springs, is set to expire at 8 p.m. Monday, the weather service said.

“We recommended you stay hydrated, drink plenty of water, wear light, loose-fitting clothing and limit outdoor activity to avoid peak heat during the afternoon,” meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

Saturday reached a high of 110, the same high predicted for Sunday and Monday, the weather service said.

South of Las Vegas, Lake Havasu will reach 120 degrees, and Death Valley will sit in the low 120s through Monday evening.

Though residents may see some clouds, Guillet said Las Vegas can’t expect “anything to drop out of them” for the next week, but areas east of Clark County may see monsoons.

Temperatures are going to stay in the triple digits after the heat warning expires, the weather service said. Tuesday has a high of 108, with some predicted cloud cover offering relief from the desert sun. Wednesday is expected to have even more cloud cover with a 10 percent chance of rain, accompanied by a high of 105, the weather service said.

Thursday will be mostly clear and dry with a high of 104. Lows through Thursday will hover around 85 degrees.

The weather service is also reminding residents of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. People experiencing heat exhaustion will be sweating, feel faint or dizzy, feel cool, pale and clammy, and have a weak pulse. Residents are encouraged to get into a cooler area, drink water and take a cool shower if possible.

People with heat stroke will not be sweating, and will have a throbbing headache, red, hot, dry skin, and have a rapid pulse. Contact 911 if someone is experiencing heat stroke.

Those looking for relief from the heat can go to summer day shelters, which are open daily. Cooling stations will be open during particularly hot days.

Summer day shelters open until Sept. 30:

— Catholic Charities: 1511 Las Vegas Blvd. North, near Foremaster Lane. Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for men.

— The Salvation Army: 35 W. Owens Ave., near Stocker Street. Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for adults.

— The Shade Tree: 1 W. Owens Ave., near Main Street. Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for women and children.

Southern Nevada cooling stations open Sunday and Monday:

— Walnut Recreation Center: 3075 N. Walnut Road. Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

— Pearson Community Center: 1625 W. Carey Ave.. Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

— Dula Gymnasium: 441 E. Bonanza Road. Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.

— Hollywood Recreation Center: 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

— Cambridge Recreation Center: 3930 Cambridge St. Open from 8a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

— Downtown Recreation Center in Henderson: 105 W. Basic Road. Open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

— Downtown Senior Center in Henderson: 27 E. Texas Ave. Open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for people 50 and older.

— Heritage Park Senior Facility in Henderson: 300 S. Racetrack Road. Open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for people 50 and older.

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center: 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Open 24/7.

— Veterans Village: 1150 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Open 24/7.

Laughlin and Mesquite cooling stations open Aug. 3-5.

— American Legion in Laughlin: 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Colorado River Food Bank in Laughlin: 240 Laughlin Civic Drive. Open from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday.

— Salvation Army Mesquite in Laughlin: 355 W. Mesquite Blvd. #B-50. Open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.