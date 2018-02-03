Las Vegas Valley could tie record high on Saturday

The Las Vegas Valley could see record-tying heat this weekend as atypically high temperatures and sunny skies persist, the National Weather Service said.

The Las Vegas Strip as seen from a hot air balloon. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley could see record-tying heat this weekend as atypically high temperatures and sunny skies persist, the National Weather Service said.

Saturday could see a high of 75 degrees, which would tie the highest temperature recorded for Feb. 3, set in 1995, meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

Temperatures in the mid-70s will continue into the new week, with highs of 73 and 74 forecast for Sunday and Monday. Gorelow said the average high for this time of year is about 60 degrees.

“We’re well above normal,” he said.

Highs should dip to 70 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, he said.

Lows will remain in the low 50s through Tuesday until slipping to 48 on Wednesday.

He said to expect sunny skies and relatively light winds into the new week.

“Boring weather,” Gorelow said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.