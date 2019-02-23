Las Vegas Valley, days after snow, to see warmest day of year

Lucy Warnick, 12, of Las Vegas, plays in the snow at Willows Park in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Las Vegas Valley should see sunny skies Sunday before reaching its warmest day next week, according to the National Weather Service.

After Saturday’s high of 52 degrees, temperatures are expected to drop to 35 overnight and into Sunday morning. Skies are expected to be clear and sunny with a high of 56 degrees on Sunday, meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

Over the week, the valley will continue to warm up. Monday and Tuesday will see highs of 61 and 66, respectively.

On Wednesday, the valley will see a high of 69, which is above average for the month of February, Boothe said. By Thursday, the valley will see its warmest day of the year with a high of 70 degrees, he said.

Friday will see a high of 66 with partly cloudy skies.

No rain or snow is expected through next week.