Las Vegas Valley expected to warm up for the weekend

A sunny, warmer-than-normal weekend is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

The Stratosphere tower on the Las Vegas Strip. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Valley residents can expect a high of 58 degrees for Thursday paired with mostly sunny skies, meteorologist Christ Outler said. Mostly cloudy skies should follow on Friday with a forecast high of 57.

The clouds should move out by the weekend, however, with sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday and respective highs of 61 and 62, Outler said.

Partly cloudy conditions are to forecast again for Monday, with a high of 59.

Overnight lows should remain in the low to mid-40s.

The typical high for this time of year is about 56.

