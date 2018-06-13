Las Vegas Valley has its hottest day of ‘18 ahead of cool-down

The Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday had its hottest day of the year so far, but cooler temperatures and gusty winds lie ahead.

An excessive heat warning continues Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An excessive heat warning for the valley expired Wednesday night, but not before the temperature topped out at 108 degrees, 10 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will start off with a morning low near 81, the weather service said, and will mark the start of a brief cooling trend with a high of 106. Winds will blow between 20 and 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph on Thursday and Friday.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a high of 100, the last day before a brief respite from triple digits.

“A last hello to the 90s, and then bye-bye,” meteorologist Alex Booth said, adding temperatures will rebound into the 100s. “It’s sad.”

Saturday’s forecast high will fall to 96. The cool-down should continue through Sunday, with a high of 93.

There’s a 10 percent chance for rain this weekend, but Booth said the chances are “barely even mentionable.”

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.