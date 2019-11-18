61°F
Las Vegas Valley likely to feel more like fall this week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2019 - 9:21 pm
 

Fall-like weather might finally creep into the Las Vegas Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Also according to the weather service:

Sunday hit a high of 76, which should be matched Monday and Tuesday before a cloud cover moves in Tuesday afternoon, when the valley can expect a 10 percent to 15 percent chance of rain.

Wednesday’s high should drop to 61, with an 85 percent chance of rain that is expected to linger into Friday.

Temperatures should drop closer to normal for this time of year, hovering around the mid-60s into the weekend.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.

