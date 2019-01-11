Las Vegas Valley may see rain over weekend

Friday’s 60-degree high temperature will be paired with increasing clouds as the first of two back-to-back storm systems moves toward the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain may pay a visit to the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

Saturday, which will see a 20 percent chance for rain, should see a high of 54. That chance for rain will slowly taper off through the day, the weather service said.

The forecast high Sunday through Tuesday is 55 degrees. Overnight lows until early next week will be in the lower 40s.

The second storm passing through the valley will bring a 30 percent chance for rain Monday evening, which is expected to extend into Tuesday, the weather service said.

Winds should be light during both storm systems.

