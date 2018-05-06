Las Vegas Valley should hit 100 degrees for first time in 2018

The Las Vegas Valley on Sunday could hit a triple-digit high for the first time this year, according to the National Weather Service.

Misters will be working across the Las Vegas Valley as temperatures should reach triple digits for the first time in 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Sunday’s high is expected to reach near 100 degrees, which will be accompanied by afternoon breezes gusting close to 20 mph. Sunday’s partly cloudy skies will linger through most of the week, the weather service said, with periods of high clouds passing through the valley.

For anyone who may have outdoor planned events or parties later this afternoon – Its going to be the hottest day yet for many locations! If you are spending a few hours outside, stay heat-safe while enjoying the celebrations! #nvwx #azwx #cawx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/L6DtFxYUVC — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 6, 2018

The work week will kick off with a 98-degree high on Monday, while Tuesday and Wednesday have respective forecast highs of 100 and 101. The weather service said Thursday and Friday will follow with highs near 97.

“We’re obviously climbing pretty fast for this time of year,” meteorologist Clay Morgan said, noting that the average temperature in the valley should be around 85 degrees.

Neither rain nor strong winds are in the valley’s weather forecast this week, according to the weather service.

