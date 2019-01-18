Las Vegas Valley to dry out on weekend before cold, windy week

After a soggy week, the Las Vegas Valley can expect a dry weekend with warmer-than-normal temperatures ahead of a cold, windy start to next week.

“We should get a dry weekend with temperatures warming back to a few degrees above normal,” meteorologist Clay Morgan said Friday morning.

Temperatures are expected to reach 60 degrees on Friday afternoon – 2 degrees above the average high of 58 for this time of year – before dipping to 45 overnight. Saturday and Sunday will see highs near 62 and 64, respectively, with lows hovering near 45.

A cold front expected to move through the valley from the north will drag temperatures down and kick up winds starting Monday, Morgan said.

The weather service forecasts a high of about 58 as the work week begins, with wind speeds as high as 30 mph. Temperatures overnight will dip to 40, and Tuesday will see a high near 56.

Winds will decrease Tuesday before dying on Wednesday, Morgan said.

Temperatures also should warm to near normal. The weather service forecasts highs of 59 on Wednesday and 60 on Thursday.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.