Las Vegas Valley to see rain on Monday

Rain is expected throughout the day in the Las Vegas Valley. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Rain is coming to the Las Vegas Valley on Monday.

The National Weather Service is predicting a 76-degree high and an 80 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially in the late afternoon. The storm will generate gusts up to 30 to 40 mph.

Following Monday’s showers, the valley should be dry through at least Friday, with temperatures rising into the upper 80s by the weekend, the weather service said.

Tuesday will reach 79 , followed by highs of 75 on Wednesday, 83 on Thursday and 89 on Friday.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s during that period, and skies should be mostly sunny, the weather service said.