Las Vegas Valley will warm up over weekend

The Las Vegas Valley should see a warming trend over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will be cool and breezy with a forecast 75-degree high, the weather service said.

Friday should warm up to 83 degrees, and the weekend will start with a 90-degree high on Saturday. The valley may see some light winds over the weekend, the weather service said.

Sunday should reach 93 degrees, and Monday’s forecast high is 99 degrees.

