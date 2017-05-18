ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Weather

Las Vegas Valley will warm up over weekend

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2017 - 8:44 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley should see a warming trend over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will be cool and breezy with a forecast 75-degree high, the weather service said.

Friday should warm up to 83 degrees, and the weekend will start with a 90-degree high on Saturday. The valley may see some light winds over the weekend, the weather service said.

Sunday should reach 93 degrees, and Monday’s forecast high is 99 degrees.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like