Light showers fall in Las Vegas Valley as March begins

The National Weather Service said the only measurable precipitation had been recorded in Henderson, with about a tenth of an inch as of 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service says there is a 40 to 60 percent chance of rain on Sunday, March 1, 2020. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley is seeing some rain tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Caleb Steele said there is a 40 to 60 percent chance of scattered showers overnight, though they likely won’t amount to much.

The weather service said there had been light rain reported in the north and south edges of the valley, but the only measurable precipitation had been recorded in Henderson with about a tenth of an inch as of 9 p.m. The highest chances of rain will come around midnight, and any showers will likely be gone by the morning commute on Monday, though the roads may be slick.

Steele said the weather will stay dry for the rest of the week, warming up to the high 70s by Friday.

Sunday reached a high of 65 degrees, and Monday is expected to stay the same, with breezes all day and 10 to 20 mph gusts.

Forecast highs for the workweek are 70 on Tuesday, 72 on Wednesday, 75 on Thursday and 78 on Friday, Steele said.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.