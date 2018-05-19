Mild weather in store for EDC attendees in Las Vegas Valley

Mild weather will continue to bless festivalgoers in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend for the Electronic Daisy Carnival.

Love Rules Stilts walks through the crowd on day one of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 91, according to the National Weather Service, with a Sunday morning low of 71 to close out the second day of EDC. The last day of the music festival will reach 91 with a 70-degree low on Monday morning, bringing the annual weekendlong party to an end.

Showers are not expected in the valley through Sunday evening, but concertgoers can expect light winds between 15 and 20 mph ahead of an “unsettled weather pattern” moving into the valley Monday, meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

The work week will kick off with a highs near 86 on Monday and Tuesday, paired with a 10 percent chance for light showers in the valley both days.

“By Wednesday evening the weather system should have moved on and we’ll be left with dry conditions,” Boothe said. “The sun will come back out.”

Wednesday’s mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by climbing temperatures, with highs near 91 on Wednesday and 93 on Thursday.

