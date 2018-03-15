More snow for Northern Nevada on heels of record rains

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Lake Tahoe area from 2 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Saturday, with up to 2 feet of snow expected at lake level by the time the latest storm makes its way through the region

RENO — Wintry weather is returning to Northern Nevada on the heels of record rain across parts of the region.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Lake Tahoe area from 2 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Saturday.

As much 2 feet of snow is possible at lake level by the time the latest storm makes its way through the region, with as much as 4 feet in the upper elevations.

The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche watch for Tahoe’s backcountry through 7 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service says more than a foot of snow fell at ski resorts around the lake on Wednesday.

Record rain was recorded in Elko, Tonopah and Eureka.

The .76 inch at the Elko Airport broke the old mark of .51 set in 1889.