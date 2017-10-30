Near-normal temps, winds forecast for Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will see near-normal temperatures this week, with winds picking up as the weekend approaches, the National Weather Service said.

Some clouds and near-normal temperatures are forecast for Monday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley will see near-normal temperatures this week, with winds picking up as the weekend approaches, the National Weather Service said.

Monday’s forecast high of 82 degrees will be paired with high clouds.

A low-pressure system is expected to sweep through the valley Monday evening bringing cooler temperatures and clearing out the clouds.

Tuesday and Wednesday will reach 77 with winds 10 to 20 mph both days. Tuesday’s skies should be party cloudy, the weather service said, but mostly sunny skies will persist the rest of the week.

On Halloween night, “right around trick-or-treating time,” temperatures in the upper 60s are expected, meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

Thursday and Friday will follow with highs near 75, the weather service said. Thursday’s winds could gust up to 30 mph before wind speeds gain strength Friday, when the valley will see sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph and potential gusts of 35 mph.

The average high for this time of year is about 76 degrees.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.