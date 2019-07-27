No records in Las Vegas, but hot, dry conditions return

Though temperatures aren’t expected to break any records, above-average heat will dry out Las Vegas though the weekend and into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents of Las Vegas are being warned to stay inside this weekend as hot and dry conditions return to the valley following a week of isolated thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will continue to climb over the weekend, with a high of 107 Saturday and highs around 111 Sunday and Monday, said John Adair, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

The weather service hasn’t issued an excessive heat warning yet, but Adair said residents should remain in the air conditioning, drink lots of fluids, and wear light-colored clothing.

The normal high temperature for this time of year is 104. The record temperature for Monday is 115, which was set in 1995 and tied in 2016.

“Were not expecting to reach or exceed records. Every summer we see a few days above 110,” Adair said.

Monsoon moisture and possible thunderstorms are expected to return, and cool down the valley, by Wednesday, Adair said.

