99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Weather

No records in Las Vegas, but hot, dry conditions return

By Sabrina Schnur Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2019 - 9:22 am
 

Residents of Las Vegas are being warned to stay inside this weekend as hot and dry conditions return to the valley following a week of isolated thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will continue to climb over the weekend, with a high of 107 Saturday and highs around 111 Sunday and Monday, said John Adair, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

The weather service hasn’t issued an excessive heat warning yet, but Adair said residents should remain in the air conditioning, drink lots of fluids, and wear light-colored clothing.

The normal high temperature for this time of year is 104. The record temperature for Monday is 115, which was set in 1995 and tied in 2016.

“Were not expecting to reach or exceed records. Every summer we see a few days above 110,” Adair said.

Monsoon moisture and possible thunderstorms are expected to return, and cool down the valley, by Wednesday, Adair said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
There is a 20 percent chance for showers and isolated storms Tuesday through Thursday in the La ...
Slight chance of rain lingers in Las Vegas Valley.
RJ

The possibility of the Las Vegas Valley’s first “significant” taste of what has been a delayed monsoon season didn’t happen Tuesday, but rain chances will linger.

Sam Neunreiter, left, his mom Laine and his brother Will, all of Salt Lake City, take advantage ...
Las Vegas Valley soon might see some isolated thunderstorms
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

Storm clouds may be visible south of the valley Monday, but Barry Pierce, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said residents shouldn’t expect any isolated thunderstorms until Tuesday afternoon.