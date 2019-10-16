Pleasant Wednesday forecast for Las Vegas before front, winds arrive

Sunny skies and temperatures about 5 degrees above normal are forecast Wednesday for the Las Vegas Valley.

Pleasant conditions with high temperatures in the upper 80s are forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2019, according to the National Weather Service. Winds will increase up to 30 mph Thursday as a dry cold front moves into the region. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Highs will range from 85 to 89 with north winds up to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The overnight lows will be from 58 to 63 with southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Conditions will change Thursday when a dry cold front moves into the region, bringing winds gusting up to 15-25 mph in the afternoon and up to 30 mph later Thursday and overnight.

Winds will decrease before the weekend. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees Friday through Sunday with overnight lows around 60.

