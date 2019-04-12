Plenty of sun forecast for Las Vegas Valley this weekend

A warm and sunny weekend is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley with highs reaching into the low 80s. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A warm and sunny weekend is expected for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will see a high of 70 degrees with clear skies, meteorologist John Adair said. Showers over the Spring Mountains are possible and the valley will experience winds from the north around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, he said.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs of 75 and 83, respectively, according to the weather service.

By Monday, another weather system will enter the valley, kicking up winds around 25 mph, Adair said. A high of 82 and sunny skies is expected.

Winds will continue into Tuesday, with gusts up to 35 mph, he said. The high should reach 79.