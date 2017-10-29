Plenty of sun forecast with temps falling back to normal

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley this week will be near normal, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday and Monday should see sunny skies and highs of 83 and 82 degrees, respectively, but forecast highs are expected to drop below 80 when a low pressure system begins to move into the valley Tuesday, the weather service said.

“We should be in the 70s by now,” meteorologist Andy Gorelow said of the average temperature high for this time of year, which he said is generally in the mid 70s.

The forecast high Tuesday through Friday is 76 degrees, the weather service said.

No significant winds are expected in the valley this week, but light breezes between 10 and 20 mph are forecast for Monday and again Thursday when gusts could potentially reach 30 mph.

