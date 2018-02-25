Possible snowfall in the Las Vegas Valley later this week

A brief jump in temperatures will precede another chance at snow in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Vapor trails left behind by airplanes are seen above the Stratosphere tower in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Sunday’s high should reach 55 degrees and will be accompanied by sunny skies. Clouds will begin to move into the valley Monday, but a high of 63 degrees is expected, said the weather service.

A storm system on Tuesday will bring a 40 percent chance of showers and light snowfall “particularly during the morning in the western side of the valley,” meteorologist Stan Czyzyk said.

Tuesday will hit 54 degrees with mostly cloudy skies, said the weather service, while Wednesday’s weather forecast includes sunny skies and a high of 59 degrees. Highs in the lower 60s will follow on Thursday and Friday.

Czyzyk said a 20 percent chance of rain on Friday is not expected to bring any snow showers to the valley, “because of the warmer weather that day.”

