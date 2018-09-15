‘Quiet weather week’ ahead for Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will remain warm, breezy and dry this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas Valley will remain warm, breezy and dry this week, according to the National Weather Service. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley will remain warm, breezy and dry this week, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s going to be a quiet weather week for the most part, meteorologist Ashley Wolf said. “What we see is what we get.”

Temperature highs will sit near 100 Saturday through Monday, followed by respective highs of 98 and 96. The average temperature mid-September typically averages 95 degrees, according to the weather service.

Breezy conditions typical of the fall season will continue through at least Wednesday, with gusts between 25 to 30 Saturday and Sunday. Breezes will calm down to about 15 mph starting Monday, Wolf said.

Rain is not in the valley’s forecast for the next five days, and skies should be mostly sunny, according to the weather service.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.