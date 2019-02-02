Rain drenches Las Vegas; outage hits hundreds on Mount Charleston

Several hundred homes on Mount Charleston’s Kyle Canyon are without power, said NV Energy, as a winter storm hit Southern Nevada on Saturday.

A pedestrian walks in the rain at the Westland Fair parking lot in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Pedestrians walk in the rain on Bonanza Road in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Several hundred homes on Mount Charleston’s Kyle Canyon are without power Saturday evening, and it could stay that way overnight, according to NV Energy.

The outage was affecting about 400 homes, according to NV Energy’s website. The outage was originally predicted to be resolved around 8:15 p.m., but a later notice posted on the website said the power may be out overnight due to weather.

The cause of the power outage was initially reported to be equipment damage, according to the website. The website said later Saturday evening that crews were working to identify the cause.

As of 8 p.m., Lee Canyon saw about 8 inches of snow on Saturday. Kyle Canyon and lower parts of Lee Canyon around 7,850 feet had about 5 inches of snow by 8 p.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

“We were calling for kind of 6 to 12 inches in the populated areas,” Pierce said Saturday night. “The estimates right now are kind of on the lower end of that.

Kyle Canyon also saw strong winds on Saturday, Pierce said.

Showers were spotty throughout the day in the Las Vegas Valley, but steady rainfall fell Saturday night, meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

Pierce said the weather service measured about 0.17 inches of rain at McCarran International Airport, while parts of the west valley at higher elevations saw 0.25 to 0.5 inches.

Sunday has a forecast high of 59 with mostly dry weather. The rain on Sunday could be “hit or miss,” Boothe said.

Rain chances will increase to 40 percent on Monday during the day, and 60 percent at night. The valley will see partly cloudy skies with gusts around 25 mph.

Tuesday has a 40 percent chance of rain with a high of 55, and Wednesday has a high of 51 with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning. The valley should be dry again by Wednesday afternoon, Pierce said.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0256. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.